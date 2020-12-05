About this show

From the producers of West End Musical Brunch, comes West End Musical Drive-In. The socially distanced musical theatre concert. Our entirely contact-free concert experience will bring you live performances from the biggest West End stars, direct to your cars. Each event will have multiple West End stars performing songs from a host of different musicals live! That's right guys, your favourite stars will be performing live in the flesh! Live performances will be projected from the stage onto a massive screen so everybody gets a great view and sound will be provided via our bespoke radio frequency straight to your radio. You can enjoy the performances from the comfort of your car or in the dedicated outdoor space next to your vehicle, reserved especially for you. Our contactless vendors will even deliver your food and drink directly to your car. Come party with us and drive-in to the musicals!