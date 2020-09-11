About this show

West End stars face down the gloom and doom and bring musicals to the people.

For over 9 years between them, they brought down the chandelier at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End playing the lead role in Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s ‘The Phantom Of the Opera’. Now, in the wake of the greatest crisis their industry has ever faced, Earl Carpenter and John Owen-Jones have found a way of taking down the barriers to enjoying a night out at the theatre- by going open air.

Earl and John are no strangers to performing together- they are the original Valjean and Javert of Cameron Mackintosh’s 25th Anniversary Tour of Les Misérables, Broadway and West End Stars, Earl Carpenter and John Owen-Jones, a partnership immortalised on the 2010 Les Misérables Live!

They will be joined by the wonderful Kerry Ellis who originated lead roles in West End and Broadway productions of Wicked and We Will Rock You. And where two former Phantoms go, there is always a Christine in tow– this time Katie Hall who played the legendary role alongside John and Earl in London’s West End and UK touring productions.

3-metre square, roped off picnic pitches will ensure lovers of live performance can again enjoy the stylish combination of piano and cello playing the greatest songs from the greatest musicals sung by four of the West End’s finest voices perform with live musicians in a safe environment.