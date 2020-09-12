About this show

Prospero, Duke of Milan, his dukedom usurped by his brother Antonio, is put to sea with his daughter Miranda and some magical books smuggled in by his loyal councillor Gonzalo. The sea casts them up on an island where Prospero, exercising his magical powers, makes a home for himself and Miranda. One day a great storm, which Prospero has conjured, breaks up a passing ship and delivers to him the members of his usurping court. Treacherous brother, fellow conspirators and old friend alike come under Prospero's spell. Shakespeare's last play.

Shakespeare's tale of Tyranny and Transformation, Fantastical figures, Family Feuds and Forgiveness is brought to life by Lights of London's professional acting troupe in the superb surroundings of Finsbury Circus City Garden in this premiere adaptation using original text, trimmed down and spatially adapted to the times. Entrance is via Finsbury Circus, Moorgate Side. Exit via one way system is Finsbury Circus Liverpool Street Side.

This event takes place at Finsubry Circus City Garden, London EC2M 7SH