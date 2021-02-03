About this show

This is bout those men - who stripped him of his crown, - treated that charcoal skin like concrete. - Peace will only come - when I make em come undone. Femi is visited by her brother's ghost. He takes her into the past, revealing the final moments before his murder. But with a lack of evidence and eyewitnesses considered unreliable, Femi is determined to set things right herself. The Sun, The Moon, and the Stars explores trauma, rage and the extent one young woman will go to in her quest for justice.