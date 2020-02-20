About this show

The Silence of Snow: The Life of Patrick Hamilton tells, for the first time in any medium, the extraordinary, turbulent true story of novelist and playwright Patrick Hamilton (1904-1962), author of classic plays Rope, Gaslight and novel Hangover Square. The audience meets Patrick in the late 1950s at an electro-shock therapy clinic. In the hour before his final treatment, Patrick surveys his tattered life, which includes huge and sudden early literary fame, a disastrous relationship with a Soho prostitute, and an even more ruinous marriage.