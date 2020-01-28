About this show

In 2020, The Scene will turn 4 years old. This New Writing platform was established by Get Over It Productions for writers, actors and directors of West London. Maintaining a commitment to the production of female-centric work, this company has championed the role of women in theatre since its inception. With credits from The Roundhouse, Lion and Unicorn, The Cockpit, the Playground Theatre, Upstairs at The Gatehouse, Etcetera Theatre & the Bread and Roses Theatre where they are an associate company; Get Over It Productions continue to produce highly rated shows year upon year. Since the first instalment of The Scene in 2016, this product has blossomed into so much more than just an evening of entertainment. It has become an important seed-bed for New Writing; a launch pad from which many short plays have gone on to develop into longer forms and enjoy longer runs elsewhere. The Scene 2020