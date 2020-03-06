About this show

A stand-up, hip-hop, spoken-word journey of passion, hope and humour, taking you on a lush poetic journey through everyday racism, homophobia and male privilege. John-Paul Zaccarini, PhD, is Associate Professor in Circus at Stockholm University of the Arts and an award-winning solo theatre artist and a poet: a Dragademic, working-class, queer, hip-hop, drama clown queen of colour. Homo-funky and street spunky, serving up south London shade and immigrant working-class realness, he blends the brains with the bitch and the spectacular with the serious.