About this show

It's late on the night after the general election. The new Prime Minister is working when she is interrupted by The Head of Arrangements. He has one request - a letter needs to be written, by her alone. It can only say one of two things, but its implications could change the face of the earth forevermore...

A gripping, thought-provoking one-act drama that skillfully unpacks the debate around nuclear weapons and the complex power they hold. Written by award-winning Scottish playwright David Greig.