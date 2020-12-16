It's late on the night after the general election. The new Prime Minister is working when she is interrupted by The Head of Arrangements. He has one request - a letter needs to be written, by her alone. It can only say one of two things, but its implications could change the face of the earth forevermore...
A gripping, thought-provoking one-act drama that skillfully unpacks the debate around nuclear weapons and the complex power they hold. Written by award-winning Scottish playwright David Greig.