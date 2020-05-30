London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Having sold over 3 million records worldwide, the group has travelled across the globe, performing hits like ?Naive , ?She Moves In Her Own Way and ?Always Where I Need To Be , along with live favourites ?Do You Wanna , ?Sway and ?Shine On .