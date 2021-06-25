About this show

The Joe Longthorne Band, Andrew Lancel along with very special guest Tracey Jordan, who was one of Joe's backing singers, under the directorship of Andy Mudd Joe's Musical Director. We will have a screen featuring images of Joe, video footage of him at home and on stage. Tracey will also sing the duet You Don't Bring Me Flowers with Joe as they did on many shows. The show also features all the big songs that the Joe fans love to hear - Mary In The Morning, Don't Cry Out Loud, Wind Beneath My Wings, My Mothers Eyes, If I never Sing Another Song and many more.