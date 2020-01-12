About this show

"If this was a painting it would scream... The colours would radiate into each other, unable to separate shape from face from sound." A young woman in London. A young woman who wants to tell so much, to do so much, to love so much but she's living with secret that she can't face. A secret that she believes she can never overcome. This uniquely theatrical tale from a talented female cast combines humour, poetry and original music. "I'm standing there, looking and thinking - fuck me, it's a lump of meat. We are just lumps of meat."