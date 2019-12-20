About this show

When the Wicked Winter Witch decides to stop spring from coming and make winter the only season on earth she summons her Snow Sprites to cover everything with heavy snow! All the houses are buried up to their rooftops and people have to dig tunnels to get to their friends. It is up to a brave little girl to battle the blizzards and the Winter whirlwinds and seek out the help of Father Frost who is asleep in his Ice Palace. But she can't do it alone. She will need the help of some furry friends to keep her warm on her cold journey.

The Girl and the Winter Whirlwinds is an interactive story that brings a popular Bulgarian folktale to life with puppetry, original music and exciting storytelling.