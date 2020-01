About this show

Follow Crow as he embarks on a journey that will transform his appearance forever, while kindness, generosity and courage will shine through. The Crow's Tale tells the story of a crow with colourful rainbow feathers that in the middle of a snowy winter travels to the sun to ask for warmth, as all the animals are cold and hungry. Based on a picture book (of the same name) by Naomi Howarth, inspired by a Lenni Lenape Native American legend.