About this show

A magical evening of romance and comedy featuring some of Shakespeare's most loved characters.

Whilst enjoying a 3 course fine dining menu with seasonal British ingredients from Head Chef Joshua Hunter, audiences will be treated to scenes from The Merry Wives of Windsor, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Much Ado About Nothing, as well as the most romantic of Shakespeare's sonnets. A complimentary glass of Chapel down sparkling Bacchus 2019 will be served on arrival, provided by the Chapel down vineyards in Kent. Olivier Award winning producer Matthew Gale, along with award winning director Helen Tennison present an original open-air evening with Falstaff and the Merry Wives, Oberon, Titania, the mischievous Puck and Bottom, and sparring lovers Beatrice and Benedict, performed in an enchanting setting overlooking the magnificent vista of the 60 acre Holland and Holland Shooting Grounds in Northwood, just on the outskirts of London.

This event takes place at Holland & Holland Shooting Grounds, Ducks Hill Road, Northwood HA6 2ST