Charles Mingus' The Black Saint and The Sinner Lady is often cited as 'one of the albums to listen to before you die'. In an electrifying collaboration between Clod Ensemble and Nu Civilisation Orchestra, you are invited to experience this jazz classic the way it was intended - as a piece to dance to. Join a world-class company of dancers and musicians on the dancefloor for a wildly sensual, rhythmically explosive celebration of one of the greatest records of all time. Bar open all night. Wallflowers welcome.

The premiere - the culmination of a series of 18 music and dance workshops bringing together local elders and young people - will be exclusively for 300 invited residents of Shoreditch and Hoxton. A late set of live music will feature new works by composers Paul Clark and Peter Edwards.

Assembly Hall