About this show

With dazzling puppetry, delicious music, dreamy storytelling and dozens of laughs, The Bear is a heart-warming experience for the whole family. Lovingly adapted from Raymond Briggs' wonderful book (creator of The Snowman), this is a perfect introduction to theatre for little ones. Ever wondered what it would be like to sit on a polar bear's lap, ride on its back or give it a bath? Looking after a bear is exhausting stuff as Tilly finds out when one night an enormous snowy white bear climbs into her bedroom. It has a big black tongue and a yawn as big as your head. But Tilly's not scared.

Studio