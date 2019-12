About this show

A woman tries to find herself in different people, meditations, diets, therapies - but nothing really changes. When she meets 'El Divino', a world renowned healer, she's not expecting much. As predicted, the healing feels like a sham. He's got nothing to cure her with. Or does he? "That Was All" examines the new age healing industry - asking the question of what it really means to face your own pain.