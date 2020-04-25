About this show

"Sand. Sea. Sea. Sand. - Sharing is caring. - Crab. Seagull. Poop." All Mr Sand wanted to do was relax and enjoy the breeze of the sea air on his skin and the sunshine on his face. Simple pleasures. However, he did not know that he would have to share the beach with someone else. Let's just say Mr Sand's day was about to be turned upside down and inside out. Caught up in the whirl pool of Mr Sea's chaos Mr Sand does everything he can to get a bit of peace and quiet. This interactive clowning spectacle is fun for all the family. Join in and enjoy this small adventure with a huge heart. Sunshine - The Inexplicable Friendship of Mr Sea and Mr Sand is suitable for 3 Year olds and make sure you bring a towel!

Recommended for children under 7 years of age.

Studio