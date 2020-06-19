About this show

1981, South London. Thatcher’s Britain.



Jab. Double jab, cross. Jab, hook to body. Leon and Troy are best mates trying to figure out their place in the world amid mounting unemployment and simmering racial tensions.



After finding solace in Charlie’s gym, they start forging their path into the ruthless world of professional boxing.



Roy Williams’ bruising play examines what it was like to be a young black man in 1980s Britain and asks, how can you fight a system that’s desperate to see you fail?