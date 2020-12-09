About this show

Opened at the Savoy Theatre in London on 13 December 1954. A thriller set amongst the splendour of the rich and glamorous. Society hostess Clarissa Hailsham-Brown's drawing room is not usually the scene of murder, but when Oliver Costello's dead body is discovered her guests' bridge evening is rudely disrupted. Arriving on the scene Inspector Lord makes several devastating discoveries.

A one night only, star-studded staged reading of one of Agatha Christie's greatest thrillers to support the Theatre Support Fund+ and Acting for Others.