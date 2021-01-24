About this show

Nothing ever happens in the isolated town-land of Bannion, Donegal. But when sisters Barbara and Alice learn of the passing of their Uncle Paddy (or is it Peter)? their fortunes are about to change. Hosting an Irish wake - easy... Keeping this a secret from their cunning sister Majella and superstitious niece Cara? - difficult?! Especially as Bannion is home to some unusual townsfolk. Are they making a grave mistake, or are their lives about to hit a dead end? With more twists than a cork screw this adult humour show will have you dying of laughter, as we give Uncle Paddy the send off he always wanted. If it's laughter you're after then this is the wake for you...