About this show

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII sing their way out of the history books and into the spotlight. With songs including Ex Wives, Haus of Holbein and Don't Lose Ur Head, this pop concert remixes five hundred years of historical heartbreak into one hour of 21st century sass. If you thought this show was all about one man - you thought wrong!

SIX, is the electrifying musical phenomenon that everyone has lost their head over. You've seen them in the theatres across the world, streamed their album countless times and now you can join the rest of the Queendom for a party and picnic on the Utilita Live from the Drive-In stage! The full musical version proclaimed

This event takes place at Utilita Live From The Drive-In, Northaw Road West, Northaw, Herts EN6 8AA London