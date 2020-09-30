About this show

Six Bad Poets is a glorious farce in verse that sneaks a glimpse into the pursuits of a hapless yet compelling group of wordsmiths. From young graduates to old soaks, these colourful characters could be more intimately entwined than they realise, as they all desperately attempt to find a voice within the London Literary Society. But when a good poem is harder to catch than the eye of a London bar man, their ambitions could soon lead to comic collapse.

After 8 months away from our Judi Dench Playhouse stage, we are returning with Six Bad Poets - a series of sharp and eccentric narrative verses, written by Costa-Award winner Christopher Reid and adapted for stage by our director Francis Lloyd. Good thing there's only six of them!

Judi Dench Playhouse