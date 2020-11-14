About this show

Shazia was born in Birmingham, to first generation Pakistani parents. In her earlier days she started her career as a science teacher, whilst secretly developing writing, acting and comedy skills at drama school, with late night gigs across the country. Her performance on the Have I Got News for You, made her friends and family realise the extent of Shazia's ambitions. Her comedy delivery style of fusing contemporary issues with her personal experiences, blends with her taboo-breaking, deadpan style.

Join Shazia, the award-winning British comedian and writer for her tour of Coconut. Strap in for a hilarious and uplifting joyride into the art of survival in a world of crocodiles, coconuts, solitary confinement and alpha males. Shazia's brand new show will push boundaries you didn't know were there, it will challenge and delight audiences and in uncertain times when everyone is looking for answers - it will deliver even more questions!