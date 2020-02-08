About this show

Passions collide. And the world changes in an instant. Experience Shakespeare's tale of love and violence taken to the edge of the city, where the wildness of the heart can't be contained. A small cast of multi-roling actors bring Shakespeare's language to life through ensemble movement, lyrical flows and contemporary sounds; up close, intense, and in the round. Ideally suited to Years 9, 10 and 11 (ages 13 - 16), this 90-minute abridged version of the play uses only Shakespeare's language, combined with a present-day setting. Clear storytelling makes it accessible for students at any stage of studying the text in class.