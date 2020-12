About this show

Roger McGough, 'a trickster you can trust', has done more than most to breathe life into poetry. part of the top-selling Mersey Sound with Brian Patten and Adrian Henri, he also had hits with The Scaffold and club dates with Grimms, which led to more broadcasts, books and gigs than Chaucer.

An intimate reading of poems, as yet unheard and unseen, from McGough's new collection to be published by Penguin in November 2021.