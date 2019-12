About this show

Roger McGough has written over 100 books of poetry. His exuberant new collection ?joinedupwriting' covers forgotten friendships, the idiosyncrasies of family life, the trauma of war and global politics. LiTTLe MACHiNe, the 'must have' act at Literary Festivals from York to Dubai, draw on 3,000 years of poetry; classic poems set to music and performed with energy, passion and humour.