About this show

Riverside Reads is a monthly programme of world premiere first readings of plays and musicals with a discussion with the actors and creatives afterwards. Produced and directed by Hugh Wooldridge with Sir Michael Codron as Patron, and hosted live and via Zoom from Riverside Studios, Hammersmith The first Tuesday of every month at 2.00pm BST

When Caroline learns that her mother, a prominent barrier breaking talk radio personality, is no longer able to care for herself, she faces the difficult prospect of moving her into her own home, where life as a single mum is already a challenge. Her mother's bombastic personality, the re-emergence of a former fling, and a long-buried family secret collide in this funny and heart-wrenching portrayal of a family in transition