About this show

Because raven chicks leave the nest even before they can fly, it's sometimes thought that they're anxious to get away from mothers who don't take good care of them. The term 'Rabenmutter' or 'raven mother' is used to refer to absent, neglectful, cruel or uncaring mothers.

Drawing on their own experiences as mothers, Still Hungry ask: is there a raven inside of me?

Part of the London International Mime Festival. (LIMF)