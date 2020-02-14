About this show

PanGottic is an international award winning company who perform on the street, in theatres and wherever there is an audience. Our work mixes circus, physical theatre and clowning to make shows that are accessible for all.

When failure is NOT an option, what could possibly go wrong? Join us for a catapultastic evening of clowning, contraptions, comedy and courage, as one man's belief in the near impossible is put to the test. Part non-verbal circus performance, part behind the scenes 'making of', Long Shot will have you on the edge of your seat. Or hiding behind it. Either way, it's going to be a blast.

Part of Chinese Arts Now 2020