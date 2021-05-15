About this show

'One of the most bankable talents in UK comedy' - Guardian Guide

The guy everyone can do an impression of is back with a brand new stand up tour. A show that will change your life and how you perceive your place in the world. Bit much? Fine, it’ll be a very funny night of grumbles and jokes in which Josh will finally tackle the hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

Widdicombe is best known for the twice BAFTA nominated and multiple Broadcast and RTS award winning show, The Last Leg, as well as his critically acclaimed sitcom JOSH, Insert Name Here, QI, Have I Got New For You, A League of Their Own and his hit podcast Quickly Kevin Will He Score.