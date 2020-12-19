About this show

Alice is bored with her life and one day, as she's daydreaming, she stumbles through her mirror to the magical Wonderland ruled over by the Red Queen under the shadow of the mysterious Jabberwocky, a magical world full of new friends and frenemies who seem to need Alice's help. Why is the Mad Hatter mad, and the White Rabbit always late? Was Humpty Dumpty pushed or did he fall and why are all the roses painted red? She really wishes Tweedledum and Tweedledee would stop fighting and the Cheshire Cat would stop smiling. What with a smoking Caterpillar, time standing still, and a tea-drinking Dormouse, Alice doesn't know whether she's coming or going, but the big question is will she become Queen or go back to her "ordinary" life or is life in the upside-down world of Wonderland better?

Lights of London present a new adaptation of Lewis Carroll's classic adventure in this fun family show for the winter season, covid-secure, socially-distanced but immersive plus one-way system, sanitising stations, and sneeze screens built into the set design. The show runs approx 1 hour with no interval and is most suitable for children aged 6 to 11 and their adults, but may be enjoyed by younger children too. Toilets available for urgent use. The first 15 minutes is in the covered courtyard and then into the socially-distanced theatre space where face coverings must be worn aged 11 plus. Refreshments, meals and snacks available from the Pelican House Café upstairs.

This event takes place at Pelican House Pop-Up Theatre, 144 Cambridge Heath Road, London, E1 5QJ