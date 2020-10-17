About this show

Ready to raise the Palace roof we are excited to welcome one of the UK's and Ireland's favourite stand-up comedians and television presenters Dara O' Briain, best known for hosting Mock the Week, Robot Wars and The Apprentice: You're Fired. Performing alongside Dara we welcome Nathan Caton, who's charismatic and laidback style of stand-up has seen him quickly establish himself on the comedy circuit. The working-class comedian of her generation, Suzi Ruffell has had five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival racking up acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike and is a regular on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, The Jonathan Ross Show and 8 out of 10 Cats. Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane is best known for the BBC Sounds podcast, Evil Genius which has become a flagship show and was the best performing original podcast on the platform. Winner of Best Show in 2010 at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Comedy Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival's Barry Award in one year.

The West Hall