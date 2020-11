About this show

Life is for living even when you have an uninvited guest in the form of a lifelong, incurable condition. Vicky Strong has a lot to live up to: her smiles at birth, her surname, Paula Radcliffe. And, most of all, there is the monster who threatens to blight her wedding day. As she says, "my journey is not easy but I'm going to make it one hell of a trip".

Livestreamed on Dec 10