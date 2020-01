About this show

Now Playing is Mark Butcher''s recent album drawn from his experiences of life, love and loss. The new set takes on a wider view and a tougher sound, though human stories are still a central part. As Butcher explains; "The songs are a reflection of the times we are living in, though optimism is never too far below the surface! They are about humans; the glorious screw-ups that we are - and the doubting saviours we can be."