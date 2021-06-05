About this show

Lucy Porter is one of the UK's best loved live stand-up comedians. Her TV appearances include Mock the Week, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Have I Got News For You. She is a firm favourite on BBC Radio 4 and has toured internationally to places such as Cape Town, Las Vegas and Hong Kong.

At Brownies, Lucy thought she'd be prepared for anything as long as she had her emergency 10p for a phone box, and knew how to tie a fisherman's knot. Life turned out to be slightly more complicated than Brown Owl let on.