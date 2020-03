About this show

This one-hour cabaret includes the hit songs 'Freda & Barry (Let's Do It)', 'It Would Never Have Worked' and 'Reincarnation' as well as some more obscure and sometimes poignant offerings from Wood's 400+ compositions!

This evening is a double bill of cabaret shared with Jamie Anderson in his show 'Poz Daddy' featuring Holly Aisbitt, Jordan Clarke & Duane Gooden.