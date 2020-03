About this show

LOL (Ladies Of Laughter) with Noreen Khan comes to artsdepot! Join Noreen Khan (BBC Asian Network) as she hosts a night of comedy with some of the UK's favourite female acts. The line-up includes: Noreen Khan, Shazia Mirza, Glenda Jaxson, Sukh Ojla Note: All acts are confirmed at time of booking. Occasionally acts may be replaced for reasons beyond our control. If this happens the act will be replaced with a suitable alternative.