About this show

'All children, except one, grow up', and Michael Darling, now 40, has grown up. He's always wondered about his early memories of flying through the night sky to a far-away island with pirates, a mischievous fairy and lost boys... Was it all a dream? Could it really have happened? Join the littlest of the Darling children as he tries to make sense of his magical childhood and the memory of the boy who never did grow up, Peter Pan. A whimsical and fun adventure story for small people with big imaginations.