About this show

Following two sold-out shows at the London Palladium, Lea Salonga is back in the capital for 2020. Arguably one of the world’s most gifted singers, Lea will unite with the ultimate showman John Barrowman for a magical performance at Greenwich Music Time

Selling 19 million albums worldwide, Lea Salonga is best known for her roles in musical theatre including Miss Saigon and Les Misérables and last appeared in the West End for the Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary at at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Salonga was also the singing voice of Jasmine in the Disney Film Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II.