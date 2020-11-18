About this show

No need to introduce Charles Perrault's Puss in Boots? Seen as a cunning joker and a thief, the cat is one of the most beloved heroes for the children as the adults! Is he only just a malicious liar? Our anti-racism version reclaims Le Chat Botté for what he really is: all he does is out of generosity and justice and the story of the marquis de Carabas is one of the best models of social mobility. Exchange Theatre brings you a fantastic retelling of the story of the master trickster cat who breaks down all barriers of class and origins. Our cat is a very special one who can not only speak his mind but can also infect others and inject in life, and in the audience, the energy of dance! He makes his master's fortune by playing tricks on everyone, even the King, but are they tricks or justice?

This event takes place at Institut Francais, 17 Queensbery Place, London SW7 2DT