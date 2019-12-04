About this show

We all know King Ubu. That deranged dictator we all love to hate. Impossibly greedy, unstoppably crude, inexorably daft and hell-bent on making the country great again! Sound familiar? Based on Alfred Jarry's riot-inducing masterpiece, Kneehigh will let rip with their own version of theatre's most anarchic creations - KING UBU. Expect world-class buffoonery in this deliriously unhinged improvised promenade musical (surely the first of its kind!). Featuring some of the most iconic anthems of our times, given a fresh rub for their money by a belting Kneehigh band, plus an extraordinary choir of extras - you! - we guarantee this will be a rocking, rollicking riot of ridiculousness that you won't forget.

Assembly Hall