About this show

A show for babies 6 - 18 months and their parents. Event Navigation. Blink. Blink again. What do you see? Day by day your world is filling up with colour, little one. Reds and blues, yellows and greens. Twinkling lights that glisten and gleam. Inspired by research into how a baby's sense of sight develops and how they instinctively begin to categorise colour, watch as your baby enters the multicoloured world of Kaleidoscope.

Age Range: 6-18 months

Studio Theatre