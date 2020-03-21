About this show

A squirmingly funny and devastatingly dark 21st century alternative reality for Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers. Lost Dog's new show reveals the real story of Romeo and Juliet. It turns out they didn't die in a tragic misunderstanding, they grew up and lived happily ever after. Well, they lived at least. Now they are 40ish, at least one of them is in the grips of a mid-life crisis, they feel constantly mocked by their teenage selves and haunted by the pressures of being the poster couple for romantic love. They have decided to confront their current struggles by putting on a performance - about themselves. Their therapist told them it was a terrible idea.

Studio Theatre