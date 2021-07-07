London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Once Upon A Mind is the English singer-songwriter and former British Army Officer's sixth studio album, and sees him return to what he does best after flirting with electronica on his previous effort, 2017's The Afterlove.
Kew the Music.