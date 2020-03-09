About this show

A festive story about love, hope and moon landing conspiracy theories. This Christmas grab a mince pie and join us on a heart-warming journey back to 1989: Tina Turner's Simply The Best is released. Shoulder pads are all the rage. And some bloke sends a video of Noel falling over to You've Been Framed and doesn't share the cash. Now, 29 years later, Noel sets out on his quest to get his money. But as his life begins to unravel, is money the only thing that he's searching for? Join Noel on his search for love, hope and answers about the moon landing.