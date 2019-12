About this show

Oh no, the piano has lost its music! But a little girl wants to help the piano find it again. Together they set off on a magical adventure... They fly up out of the house and around the world - meeting dancing dinos and monks on scooters and exploring everything from Beethoven to boogie-woogie. But will they find music? Can you help? I Piano is a family show that combines thrilling theatre with stellar piano playing, and spellbinding shadow-puppetry with live audience interaction.