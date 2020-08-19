About this show

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead! So Horrible Histories is bringing them live to the stage!

Can you beat battling Boudicca? Would you be shaken or stirred by Richard III? Will you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Can Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Would you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

It’s the horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in – to entertain the whole family this August!

The Drive In - Troubadour Meridian Water

Relive the magic of the great American drive in theatre - a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances. Bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood, The Drive In brings you the iconic drive in experience, with live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers; information on how to tune in will be available on the day. Thanks to a top-of-the-range screen, you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and they’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all the shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

From the latest blockbusters to cult classics, stand-up comedy to live music, The Drive In is this summer’s must-visit London attraction.

Important Info:

The Drive In will open 45 minutes before showtime and all films and events will start at the advertised time.

The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when the attendants scan your tickets,and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2 metre distance from others and you are encouraged to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses.

The entrance to The Drive In is just off the A406, on Harbet Road. Enter our postcode, N18 3QQ, in your navigation system, and you’ll be with us in no time.