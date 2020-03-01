About this show

In 2015 Harry Baker wowed the Edinburgh Festival, had a daily slot on Simon Mayo's BBC Radio 2 Drivetime show and left audiences stunned up and down the country. Mix high class rap, maths geekery, a fascination with people and a delight in having fun with words: that's Harry.

Now a fully fledged maths graduate and full time poet/adventurer, His work has been shared on TED.com and viewed millions of times worldwide, as well as being translated into 15 different languages. Family friendly, witty and charming - He's got 99 problems but maths inspired poetry ain't one.