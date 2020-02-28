About this show

Welcome to the 60s and the coolest kids in town, jiving and spinning into a world of TV glamour and a whole load of hairspray! The Corny Collins Show (the hottest thing to come to satellite) is desperately calling Tracy Turnblad's name. But as she embarks on an ambitious mission into the spotlight, she's soon confronted with the obstacles fame and public image entail. Even in an industry plastered with smiles, it's difficult to ignore the deeply entrenched racial divides of 1962 Baltimore - ones which are heavily reflected in the ruthless world of showbiz. In an era when those are penalised for their differences, the prospect of equality can feel out of reach. But these kids won't back down without a fight.